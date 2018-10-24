Done deal: Chelsea superstar signs new long-term contract amid transfer speculation

Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso has put pen to paper on a contract extension at Stamford Bridge, which will keep him at the club until 2023.

The 27-year-old has been fantastic at the start of the season for Maurizio Sarri’s men, thriving in a more orthodox left-back position in the Italian’s favoured 4-3-3 system.

The Blues are third in the Premier League and remain unbeaten after nine matches of the 2018-19 campaign, most recently grabbing a late draw against Manchester United on Saturday.

Alonso has played a huge part in the team’s recent success and seems to be approaching his prime, impressing with his willingness to bomb forward and technical ability from dead ball situations.

According to BBC Sport, the Spaniard has been rewarded for his recent performances with a new five-year deal and he expressed his delight after the announcement was made on Wednesday morning.

“I am so happy to stay here longer and to keep playing for one of the best teams in the world,” Alonso told reporters, as per BBC Sport.

“It’s been a very good two seasons and I am looking forward to more.”

The Chelsea superstar has developed into one of the most sought-after defenders in European football in recent times, attracting interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga, as The Sun reports.

This latest news will come as a huge boost for club supporters as the January transfer window approaches, with a hectic fixture schedule on the horizon which could make or break this season for the Blues.

Sarri’s men still have realistic hopes of fighting for silverware on several fronts and Alonso’s continued brilliance will be vital to their chances.

As per BBC Sport, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia offered her praise to the Spain international in the wake of the news, as she told reporters: “We are delighted to be extending Marcos’ contract.

“In the past two seasons, he has developed into an important player for the club, demonstrating his outstanding ability and a fantastic attitude.”