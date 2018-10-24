Real Madrid completing €230million Chelsea and Liverpool transfer raids to replace Cristiano Ronaldo would give La Liga giants their mojo back

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly lining up some stunning potential transfer raids on Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool.

Having lost club legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer in what now looks a hugely misguided sale to Juventus, Los Blancos’ attacking prowess, form, and all-round aura has suffered as a result.

Madrid have just one win in their last six games, with that coming last night against minnows Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League. Meanwhile four of those six games have been defeats and in four of the first six of those they failed to even score a goal.

It’s clear the likes of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz are not up to the job of replacing the considerable void left by Ronaldo, so it’s little surprise to see some bigger names being linked with the club.

For so long Real relied on Galactico signings to turn them into the biggest club in the world, but in recent years they’ve found it harder to land the biggest names as the Premier League becomes more of a force, with even newly-promoted clubs like Wolves and Fulham able to land some of Europe’s finest and most in-demand players like Ruben Neves and Jean Seri.

It seems, however, that Perez now has big plans to put his club back on the map and give Real an attack that can help them dominate again for years to come…

Eden Hazard and Roberto Firmino the solution for Real Madrid?

Two reports on Don Balon today link the reigning European champions with two of the finest attacking players in England over the last few years.

This first Don Balon piece states Real could try to solve their striker issue by bringing in Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino up front, with the hard-working Brazilian surely the ideal long-term Benzema replacement.

The 27-year-old shares many of the Frenchman’s best qualities – he puts himself about, is hugely unselfish and capable when drifting wide or dropping deep – but these days he’s also much more of a goal threat.

While Benzema managed just five La Liga goals last season, Firmino hit 15 in the Premier League for Liverpool, and 27 in all competitions.

Don Balon claim he’d likely cost around €80million, which could be a bit of a bargain to be honest, with Firmino perhaps one of the most underrated strikers in the game right now.

Another €150m could also go on signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea – a long-time target for Los Blancos if recent reports are to be believed.

Don Balon are linking the Belgian with Madrid once again, stating the Spanish giants have some confidence that Chelsea would sell their star forward for around €150m.

Eden Hazard contract worry for Chelsea

CFC were forced to sell Thibaut Courtois to Real in the summer as he ran down his contract to its final year, and it looks like Hazard may be doing the same.

The 27-year-old has given mixed messages over his future in recent times, but the longer he goes without signing a new deal, the more Real will fancy their chances.

And if they can bring in both Hazard and Firmino for a combined €230m it would surely give them a dream set-up for the post-Ronaldo era.

More than that, however, it would send a signal to the rest of the world – and the Premier League in particular – that Real Madrid are back in business again.