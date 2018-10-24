Jose Mourinho wants ‘surprise’ former Real Madrid superstar as his assistant at Los Blancos should he take over

Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to make a ‘surprise’ addition to his backroom staff at Real Madrid should he take over as manager: former superstar Xabi Alonso.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Man United manager is the big favourite to succeed Julen Lopetegui in the Spanish capital, and that Mourinho has asked for the ‘surprise’ addition of Alonso as his assistant manager if he’s to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The report also notes that Mourinho himself is aware that it’s only a matter of time before he is relieved of his duties at Red Devils boss, as it seems like the former Chelsea manager isn’t wasting any time regarding his potential reign back at Madrid.

Real Madrid have been somewhat largely successful in the past regarding appointing former players to key backroom roles.

Zinedine Zidane’s impact at the club was obviously good, and fellow former star Guti seemed to be doing a decent job as coach of the club’s youth sides before he joined Besiktas in 2018.

Given how Mourinho wasn’t exactly the most successful during his last stint as Real manager, there might be a few fans and players who aren’t in favour of him being the one to succeed Lopetegui.

However, if Mourinho can manage to get Alonso in as his assistant, it may be the appointment he needs to get all fans and players on his side and make his time as Real boss as easy and hassle free as possible.