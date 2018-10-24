Jose Mourinho wants to seal shock transfer departure from Real Madrid for key Los Blancos ace if he lands managers job

Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to get rid Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is he manages to end up as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Man United boss is a ‘more than real’ option to succeed Julen Lopetegui in the Spanish capital, and that Mourinho has warned the club he wants to have complete control of the Spanish giants if he’s to return there.

The report also notes that Mourinho wants to get rid of Ramos, as well as Karim Benzema and Marcelo, should he seal a return to the Spanish capital, news that will be very shocking to hear for all Real fans.

Sergio Ramos has been one of the club’s best and most effective players these past few years, with his presence in their side being completely unparalleled.

The Spaniard has played a massive part in the Real side that has won three consecutive Champions League titles, and four titles in the last five seasons.

There aren’t many better defenders in world football than Ramos, so it seems completely shocking and absurd that Mourinho would want to get rid of him.

If Mourinho does take over, he may make a few enemies with Real fans before his first game if he manages to successfully get rid of Ramos, something that just won’t go down well with Madrid fans at all.