Klopp addresses claims that Liverpool are winning ‘ugly’ and reveals key reason his players are thriving

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that the team’s recent success is down to the player’s reflective attitude and expects the goals to flow soon enough.

The Reds are joint top of the Premier League after nine matches alongside Manchester City, having won all but two of their fixtures to date, without suffering a defeat.

A 1-0 win at Huddersfield on Saturday ensured that Klopp’s men retained top spot, while also proving that they have the necessary character to dig in and get results when things are going against them.

Liverpool’s attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah haven’t been firing on all cylinders at the start of the 2018-19 campaign, but the team has drastically improved in defensive areas, which holds them in good stead to maintain a title challenge.

Klopp is content with ‘winning ugly’ at the moment and pleased with the amount of effort his players are showing but he also expects that higher levels of performance are just around the corner, as he told Sky Sports on Wednesday: “It is undoubtedly pleasing to be winning with the knowledge that we have more to come.

“After Huddersfield, the majority of the questions I faced was about winning ‘ugly’ and winning when ‘not being at our best’.

“Some presented it as a positive and others asked whether it was a concern.

“To be honest it is neither – it is just the situation and it is information.

“This group of players have the laser focus of being successful for our club, our supporters, our team and themselves. They are willing to listen and learn and develop.”

The German boss was speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League showdown against Red Star Belgrade at Anfield, which will see them try to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat against Napoli on matchday two.

He continued by highlighting the player’s introspective attitude as the main reason for them thriving over the last couple of months, adding: “I love seeing how self-critical they are because it shows how much it matters. This sort of attitude also bodes well for nights like this – because I don’t need to tell them that if they don’t work harder than our opponent we won’t get the result we want.”

A win for Liverpool could see them leapfrog Napoli in Group C, who are scheduled to face Paris Saint Germain at the Parc Des Princes.