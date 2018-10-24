‘Signing of the summer’ – Liverpool star’s first half display vs Red Star Belgrade has these fans purring

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is really impressing a number of Reds fans on Twitter tonight after a superb first half display against Red Star Belgrade.

The Switzerland international has looked a major threat for Jurgen Klopp’s side, playing a key role with the pass to unleash Andrew Robertson as he then set up the opening goal from Roberto Firmino, before grabbing the assist himself on the second of the night from Mohamed Salah.

Shaqiri shone in fits and bursts at previous club Stoke City, with the feeling generally being that he looked set to go down as a wasted talent after failing to live up to the potential seen in him as a youngster at FC Basel and Bayern Munich.

However, the 27-year-old does seem to be fitting in superbly at Anfield and fans are loving his contribution tonight.

Given that he joined for a pretty cheap fee from relegated Stoke, Liverpool fans are hailing him as the signing of the summer, which is undoubtedly a bit of an exaggeration, though he may well prove to be up there in terms of value for money – especially in this market!

Shaqiri signing of the summer imo — J (@mxgicmo) October 24, 2018

Shaqiri is our best signing this season. — Ashwin (@AshwinR94) October 24, 2018

Imagine signing Shaqiri for £13m ? #LFC — Dan Gunnell (@dan_gunnell) October 24, 2018

Get in! Shaqiri's been brilliant, as usual. Great signing. — Kev (@YahMelio) October 24, 2018

Shaqiri… what a signing — Hendrix ?? (@MrThompson007) October 24, 2018

Shaqiri is the best singing this season. Probably expected it to be Keita but he hasn't lived up to the expectation but boy how good is this picked size dynamo ? #LFC — . (@AnasMagnificent) October 24, 2018

Shaqiri has been superb as always. Sublime yet again, set up two goals already. Fabinho has been really good too, getting better as the game goes on. — Jonathan Morley (@jkmlfc) October 24, 2018