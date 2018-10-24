Video: While Liverpool thrash Red Star Belgrade, in-form youngster scores another wonder-goal for loan club

Liverpool players are having a great night – and not just the ones playing at Anfield against Red Star Belgrade.

Young loanee Harry Wilson has bagged himself a stunning strike for Derby County against West Brom in their game in the Championship this evening, adding to his collection of fine goals.

The 21-year-old Welshman notably scored an incredible free-kick in the recent Carabao Cup win over Manchester United, and then hit another one not long afterwards for his country in a game against the Republic of Ireland.

He’s clearly got a sweet left foot on him, with this latest rasping effort showing what a big talent he is…