Video: Liverpool star hits the woodwork with three consecutive efforts in ridiculously unlucky shooting warm-up

Liverpool fans will hope midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum changed his footwear before kickoff against Red Star Belgrade tonight – because he didn’t have his shooting boots on in the warm-up.
Watch this hilarious video below as the Dutchman remarkably hits the woodwork with three efforts in a row in a shooting drill.
Usually a decent source of goals from the middle of the park, Wijnaldum got pretty unlucky with all three efforts, but can’t afford to get those wrong once it’s in a match situation.
Three in a row against the woodwork from @GWijnaldum #LFC #UCL #LIVRED pic.twitter.com/WKwYkmo37S
— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 24, 2018