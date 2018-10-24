Video: Liverpool star hits the woodwork with three consecutive efforts in ridiculously unlucky shooting warm-up

Liverpool fans will hope midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum changed his footwear before kickoff against Red Star Belgrade tonight – because he didn’t have his shooting boots on in the warm-up.

Watch this hilarious video below as the Dutchman remarkably hits the woodwork with three efforts in a row in a shooting drill.

Usually a decent source of goals from the middle of the park, Wijnaldum got pretty unlucky with all three efforts, but can’t afford to get those wrong once it’s in a match situation.