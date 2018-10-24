Tottenham levelled things up against PSV before half time in tonight’s Champions League clash with a fine team goal finished off by Lucas Moura.

The Brazilian winger broke into the box to get on the end of a flowing move, with Spurs finally clicking into gear after a slow start.

A sloppy goal conceded to Hirving Lozano put Mauricio Pochettino’s side behind, but Moura’s strike has given them hope of getting something in the Netherlands this evening.

Watch Spurs fashion a well-worked equaliser in the video clip below…