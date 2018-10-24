Luke Shaw bemoans Manchester United’s display against Juventus for one key reason

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw admits that the Red Devils showed Juventus ‘too much respect’ on Tuesday night, which cost them a positive result.

Jose Mourinho’s men were outclassed at Old Trafford in the Group H Champions League encounter, ultimately losing 1-0 after Paulo Dybala’s first-half strike.

The Italian champions controlled the game for large periods and rarely looked troubled at the back, as Paul Poga produced United’s only truly threatening moment by hitting the post with a skilful curling effort from outside the box late on.

The Red Devils remain on four points in the group standings, in second place ahead of Valencia by two points, after the Spanish outfit could only secure a draw against Young Boys.

Mourinho’s side should still qualify for the next round, however, as Shaw points out, they will have to be more aggressive in the final third of the pitch to beat teams as good as Juventus in the future.

“I think first half we gave them too much respect and we let them play far too easy,” The English defender stated post-match, as per The Independent.

“At times today, we didn’t create too many clear-cut chances. I think first half they had way too much time on the ball and we expected it.

“We should have pressed higher and been more aggressive and that cost us with the goal.”

In bemoaning the team’s latest performance, Shaw may have inadvertently highlighted the key reason behind their recent woes, as United have slipped nine points behind joint Premier League leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

Mourinho’s tactics tend to favour a pragmatic approach based on giving as little away at the back as possible, which has perhaps stifled the team’s creativity going forward.

During their last two Premier League outings, United ditched that style for a more direct attack-minded system, which saw them beat Newcastle and earn a credible draw away to Chelsea.

Juventus may have been a level above during their win at the Theatre of Dreams, but Mourinho still has the tools at his disposal to turn things around in the coming weeks, particularly if he starts to unshackle his most influential stars on a more consistent basis.