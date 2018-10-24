‘Done deal!’ – Manchester United star causes a frenzy with tweet about £100million transfer target

Manchester United fans are going mad for a tweet by their young star Angel Gomes as he clearly enjoyed Jadon Sancho’s goal for Borussia Dortmund this evening.

The England wonderkid has been a revelation in the Bundesliga since he made the surprise move to Germany from Manchester City last season.

Sancho is really coming into his own this term and found the back of the net in the Champions League tonight, just four minutes after coming on against Atletico Madrid.

This follows a recent report from the Daily Mirror linking the £100million-rated attacker with Manchester United and other top Premier League clubs, and fans are getting more than a little carried away after this Gomes tweet…

The Red Devils ace called Sancho his ‘bro’ and this has not gone unnoticed by supporters responding, with many urging their player to get Sancho to sign.

Jose Mourinho’s side could certainly do with an upgrade on some of their struggling attacking players right now, with none of Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial really doing the business on a consistent enough basis.

Could this really be a ‘done deal’ as some over-excited fans suggest? Surely not at this stage, but if Sancho carries on playing like this there’s no doubt interest in bringing him back to England will grow, and United makes as much sense as anyone given their need for that kind of pace, quality and goal threat in their squad.