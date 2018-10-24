Menu

“We’ve officially hit rock bottom” – These Man United fans frothing at the mouth after bizarre Mourinho comment

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is being widely mocked on social media today for one particular comment after the Juventus game.

The Red Devils are on a worrying run of just one win in their last seven games in all competitions after a 1-0 reverse at home to Juve on Tuesday night.

A few noticed at the time that Mourinho didn’t even make any substitutions in the entire 90 minutes, and his explanation for this afterwards has not gone down well at all.

United fans and neutrals are all shocked to see the Portuguese single out the absent Marouane Fellaini as a player that could have come on to change things around for them against Juventus.

fellaini man utd

Manchester United missed Marouane Fellaini against Juventus, apparently…

While the Belgium international undoubtedly has his uses as a squad player, United have invested huge amounts in big-name signings like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Fred, all of whom were available.

To talk up Fellaini as a game-changer in a match of this magnitude sounds more than a little desperate, and these fans are not at all impressed…

