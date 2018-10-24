Deal closer: Club chief clears Man Utd to seal STUNNING £50m transfer after confirming “he will be sold”

The latest Man Utd transfer news looks hugely exciting for fans as it looks like a long-term target of the club is set to become available.

Barcelona chief Grau has been quoted by the Metro as saying summer signing Malcom is set to be sold in a stunning deal set to take place just months after they signed the Brazilian forward from Bordeaux.

Malcom has perhaps most recently been linked more strongly with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Inter Milan, but United were known to be in for him before they instead signed Alexis Sanchez in January.

Given the Chile international has flopped so badly at Old Trafford, it seems United could revive their interest in Malcom this winter.

The 21-year-old is valued at around £50million and had looked a hugely exciting talent before his move to Barcelona, where he hasn’t received much playing time.

Remarkably, the club seem prepared to move him on as they’re perhaps happy with their current attacking options, with plenty of competition up front at the Nou Camp.

United, however, urgently need to strengthen in that area as players like Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku struggle to hit top form.

The Red Devils have made a slow start in the Premier League and also look in trouble in Europe after a 1-0 home defeat and uninspiring performance against Juventus last night.