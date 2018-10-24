Manchester United could be forced to pay €60M to seal summer departure for key Red Devils figure

Man United could be forced to fork out €60M if they are to get rid of manager Jose Mourinho at the end of the current season.

This is according to Don Balon, who report that the Red Devils boss has an offer on the table from Real Madrid to be their new manager, and that his wages at Los Blancos would be more than half of what it is at Old Trafford.

The report also notes that the former Chelsea manager is keen to wait until the summer before sealing his departure from United, and that if the club were to get rid of him then, they would be made to give Mourinho €60M compensation, an eye-watering sum.

Mourinho has been somewhat of a failure since he arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016 despite him managing to win two major trophies so far.

Although the Premier League side have won both the League Cup and Europa League, as well as the Community Shield, during Mourinho’s reign, they are yet to come close in either the Premier League or Champions League.

These two competitions are surely the ones United fans want to see their club win the most, something United have failed to do so far under Mourinho despite the 55-year-old spending loads on players like Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba.

It looked like a smart decision from United to hire Mourinho back in 2016, but seeing as it looks like they’re going to have to fork out €60M to get rid of him this summer, it looks like it was a costly mistake to hire him in the first place after all….