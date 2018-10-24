A Manchester United defender has been linked with a surprise move away from Old Trafford to Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the January transfer window.

According to Mirror Football Fenerbahce are keen on signing United centre-back Marcos Rojo in the January transfer window.

The Argentinian only signed a new contract with the club until 2021 in March this year, Rojo has since failed to establish himself in the first team due to ongoing injury problems.

See More: Jose Mourinho agrees to make major change in management style after warning from Manchester United chiefs

United signed the aggressive no nonsense centre-back from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2014 for a fee reported to be £16m according to BBC Sport.

During his time at Old Trafford Rojo has won the FA Cup, a League Cup, the UEFA Europa League and the FA Community Shield.

Rojo’s injury return suffered a setback when the Argentina international picked up a problem whilst regaining fitness when playing for the club’s Under-23s.

Rojo is now back in training and could well regain his place in the side soon with Jose Mourinho needing to find a way to fix United’s defensive problems.

United are currently leaking goals and must improve if they are to qualify for the Champions League this season.