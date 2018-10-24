Mesut Ozil sent Arsenal fans into overdrive when he revealed who he thought was the best young player at Arsenal after being asked the question on Twitter .

Superstar Ozil revealed that Guendouzi was the best young talent in the Arsenal squad at the moment. Guendouzi has made 7 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season after making the switch from FC Lorient this summer.

Guendouzi could be a big part of Arsenal’s rebuild under new manager Unai Emery and the 19-year-old has the potential to become one of the world’s best central-midfielders in the future.

See More: Forgotten Arsenal man named in squad to face Sporting Lisbon and double injury boost for Unai Emery

Check out Ozil’s response to the question below:

Guendouzi responded to Ozil’s endorsement with this tweet:

Thank you my best Number ? ? https://t.co/GDAQrujS6N — Matteo Guendouzi (@MatteoGuendouzi) October 24, 2018

Here are some tweets from fans who loved Ozil’s response to the question:

The bromance between Matteo and Goatzil is adorable ? — Suravy G. (@blaugrana_su) October 24, 2018

real recognize real — n (@AubaCF) October 24, 2018

I thought i couldn’t love you more — Mihai (@TheHectorPoint_) October 24, 2018

Teenager Guendouzi will certainly benefit from having such a close relationship with Ozil who has achieved just about everything possible in his career so far.

If Guendouzi can become as important to Arsenal as Ozil has the Gunners will have a serious talent on their hands.