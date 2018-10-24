Video: Toby Alderweireld makes awful error as Tottenham go 1-0 down to bizarre Hirving Lozano goal

This was not Toby Alderweireld’s finest moment in a Tottenham shirt by any means as his dawdling on the ball saw PSV go 1-0 up in their Champions League clash.

Alderweireld lost possession in the worst possible area, allowing Hirving Lozano to race away at goal.

And despite the Belgian defender putting in a decent effort to get back and put in a challenge, Lozano’s shot just deflected in off him from close range to loop over the line and put Spurs behind.

It’s all just very, very ugly all-round. Watch the video below: