Rafinha Alcantara has scored a delightful goal to give Barcelona a 1-0 lead against Inter Milan, with a video clip for your viewing pleasure included below.

The real moment of magic in this goal, however, comes from Barca striker Luis Suarez, who plays Rafinha in with a sublime chipped pass right onto his foot.

The makeshift attacker than had an easy job of finishing from close range, with Ernesto Valverde’s side showing they can play even without the injured Lionel Messi.

Truly this was Barcelona at their best, with Suarez playing a key role in a wonderful move…