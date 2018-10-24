Real Madrid could include key superstar as part of transfer to land €120M Premier League talisman

Real Madrid could be about to include key defender Raphael Varane in a deal to land the transfer of want-away Man United star Paul Pogba.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the Frenchman is very keen to seal his departure from the Red Devils, and that Pogba’s €120M asking price is proving to be a problem for Los Blancos.

The report also notes that Real aren’t too keen on paying this amount, and that they could very well include Varane in a deal to cheapen Pogba’s potential transfer to the Spanish capital.

Pogba being desperate to leave Man United should be something that tempts the club’s hand to get rid of the talisman, as they don’t want the Frenchman’s attitude disrupting the harmony of their squad.

And if it means they can get Varane in return, it may definitely be worth getting rid of the former Juventus star.

The 25-year-old defender has been one of the best defenders on the planet these past few years, and his presence has been key in Real Madrid winning three consecutive Champions League titles, as well as France winning the World Cup this summer just gone.

United haven’t had a world class centre back since the days of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, and signing Varane could be the addition they need to sort out their defensive frailties once and for all.

This one looks like it could be about to get interesting…