Florentino Perez and Julen Lopetegui at war over potential €80million Real Madrid transfer

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui and club president Florentino Perez are reportedly at war over a potential transfer swoop for Milan Skriniar.

The Inter Milan defender is a target for Perez to strengthen this struggling Madrid back line, though Lopetegui has supposedly moved to try and block the signing, according to Don Balon.

This seems far from an ideal situation at the Bernabeu as the team goes through a bit of a rough patch, though they finally got back to winning ways in the Champions League last night.

Still, Lopetegui has not impressed since replacing Zinedine Zidane as manager in the summer and speculation is hotting up over a potential early dismissal.

This Don Balon report points to more disunity at the club – and it seems likely Perez can be the only realistic winner.

Skriniar would clearly be a fine signing for Los Blancos as they look in need of improvements in defence, and Don Balon claim Inter could sell for around €80million, which seems perfectly affordable for a club of their size.

Some investment is surely needed – and fast, so fans will hope Perez can get this deal wrapped up for the middle of the season, even if Lopetegui would rather wait and go for a bigger name like Matthijs de Ligt, according to Don Balon.