Angel Di Maria was the hero for Paris Saint Germain this evening, the Argentinian scored a last-gasp equaliser for the French giants against Napoli in the Champions League encounter.

In the 93rd minute of the tie Di Maria picked up the ball on the edge of the box and produced a wonderful curling effort which left Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina – on loan from Arsenal, completely helpless.

Di Maria showed that he is still one of the world’s most talented attackers with his goal.

See More: Video: Neymar trolls PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe with cheeky nutmeg as duo prepare for Champions League clash vs Napoli

Check out a video of the last-gasp equaliser below:

What a goal from Di Maria pic.twitter.com/XI0xq7w789 — Maxwell Suave ? (@PrinceStaples) October 24, 2018

Di Maria’s last-gasp equaliser was massive for the French giants who were moments away from defeat, the goal will be remembered for a long time to come if PSG advance to the latter stages of the Champions League.