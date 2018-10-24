Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris certainly didn’t live up to his responsibility as Spurs captain this evening, the stopper made a awful error and was shown a straight red card against PSV.

In the 79th minute of the Champions League encounter Lloris made the rash decision to charge out of his goal to foul PSV star man Hirving Lozano.

Lozano latched on to a back pass from Christian Eriksen but with Lozano surrounded by Davison Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld fans were shocked to see Lloris make the decision to charge forward and bring down the Mexican attacker.

Check out Lloris’s terrible mistake below:

? RED CARD! ? Spurs’ keeper Hugo Lloris has been sent off for this challenge on Lozano! Can Tottenham hold on for a precious win?#PSVTOT #THFC #Lloris #UCL pic.twitter.com/ljHdHvF5wA — Under The Floodlights (@UTF_Sport) October 24, 2018

Lloris will now face a ban and Spurs chances of advancing from the Champions League group stages are looking slimmer and slimmer.