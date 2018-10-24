Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic showed a hilarious way to block low free-kicks when Luiz Suarez stepped up during Barcelona’s clash with Inter this evening.

The 25-year-old who was an integral part of the Croatia side who made the final of the World Cup in Russia this summer managed to read Suarez’s intention to hit his free-kick low and reacted in a hilarious yet effective manner.

Brozovic reacted by dropping to the floor to prevent the ball from getting through the Inter wall.

Check out a video of the Brozovic’s hilarious block below:

SPECTACULAR way from Brozovic to defend a free-kick!

Look how he slides behind the wall understanding Suárez intention pic.twitter.com/DIJ03KM4hE — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 24, 2018

Brozovic’s way of defending the low free-kick will no doubt be used in the future giving how effective it was in stopping the clinical Luis Suarez tonight.