Video: Jadon Sancho continues rise to the top with 1st Champions League goal for Borussia Dortmund against Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho continued to show everyone why he is one of the most exciting prospects across Europe with a goal against Atletico Madrid.

18-year-old Sancho scored only 4 minutes after being substituted on for Lucien Favre’s Dortmund side.

Mario Gotze sparked the attack with a brilliant through ball to Achraf Hakimi (on loan from Real Madrid) who then unselfishly squared the ball to Sancho who tapped into an empty net in the 83rd minute of the tie.

Check out Sancho’s goal below:

Sancho cemented himself in the record books with his goal for Dortmund tonight:

Sancho has set the world alight so far this season and the Manchester City academy graduate is widely regarded as the most exciting prospect in Europe.

Sancho’s impressive performances this season earned the teenager a surprise debut call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England senior squad for the most recent set of international fixtures.

Sancho is one of England’s brightest talents in a long time.

More Stories Achraf Hakimi Jadon Sancho