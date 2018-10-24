Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho continued to show everyone why he is one of the most exciting prospects across Europe with a goal against Atletico Madrid.

18-year-old Sancho scored only 4 minutes after being substituted on for Lucien Favre’s Dortmund side.

Mario Gotze sparked the attack with a brilliant through ball to Achraf Hakimi (on loan from Real Madrid) who then unselfishly squared the ball to Sancho who tapped into an empty net in the 83rd minute of the tie.

Check out Sancho’s goal below:

Jadon Sancho casually scoring against the brick wall that is Atletico Madrid just four mins after coming on as a sub. Four. Minutes. His first ever Champions League goal ? pic.twitter.com/S4fGqzXMNz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 24, 2018

Sancho cemented himself in the record books with his goal for Dortmund tonight:

Jadon Sancho is the first English teenager to score a Champions League goal for a foreign team. History maker. pic.twitter.com/2Ys7NviuNW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 24, 2018

Only five English 18-year-olds in the Champions League era have scored a goal in the competition: ??????? Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

??????? Jadon Sancho

??????? Theo Walcott

??????? Jack Wilshere

??????? Wayne Rooney An exclusive club. pic.twitter.com/rce3AT8i7v — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 24, 2018

JADON SANCHO SCORES HIS FIRST EVER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GOAL! GO ON LAD! ??? pic.twitter.com/clSZunfNhC — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 24, 2018

Jadon Sancho is the second youngest English player in the Champions League era to score a goal in the competition: 18 years and 212 days old. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the youngest: 18 years and 44 days. pic.twitter.com/9TFXJ0rguM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 24, 2018

Sancho has set the world alight so far this season and the Manchester City academy graduate is widely regarded as the most exciting prospect in Europe.

Sancho’s impressive performances this season earned the teenager a surprise debut call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England senior squad for the most recent set of international fixtures.

Sancho is one of England’s brightest talents in a long time.