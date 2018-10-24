Video: Neymar trolls PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe with cheeky nutmeg as duo prepare for Champions League clash vs Napoli

Neymar trolled teenage sensational Kylian Mbappe in PSG training today, as the Brazilian nutmegged the 19-year-old as the duo were preparing for their Champions League clash against Napoli this evening.

A lot has been said of Neymar and Mbappe competing to be PSG’s main man these past few weeks, however it seems like Neymar may have taken the edge over the Frenchman by embarrassing him in training with this cheeky skill on training.

PSG will be looking to beat Napoli in Paris this evening, as they look to stay top of their Champions League group, ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

And it definitely looks like Neymar is up for the challenge if this clip is anything to go by…