Striker Roberto Firmino fired Liverpool into the lead in their Champions League tie against Red Star Belgrade this evening after a wonderful assist.
In the 20th minute of the tie Firmino had a slight stroke of luck when his left-footed shot was deflected into the net.
It was the build-up play that really caught fans eyes though, summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri threaded a perfect pass into Andrew Robertson which split the Red Star defence in half.
Robertson then picked out Firmino with a great pass before the Brazilian took a touch and hit the back of the net with a left-footed strike.
See More: Why Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri is getting booed against Red Star Belgrade at Anfield tonight
Check out a video of the goal below:
#Liverpool 1:0 #CrvenaZvezda | Champions League | Day 3 | #Firmino#LIVZVE
via @VideoGoals_HD pic.twitter.com/IzoS7Fqx0H
— via @VideoGoals_HD (@viaVideoGoals18) October 24, 2018
All started from Shaqiri winning the ball back, what a threaded pass to Robertson and a cool finish by Firmino. pic.twitter.com/yWyD7Jvb6V
— . (@VintageSalah) October 24, 2018
The free flowing football on display by the Reds tonight shows that they are a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League and Champions League this season.