AC Milan transfer news: Agent confirms star man is ‘untouchable’, €40m price-tag for target to be lowered

Their midfield arguably remains a weak point, but AC Milan are reportedly focusing on strengthening it without losing any current key individuals.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso has largely continued to rely heavily on his preferred trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie so far this season.

SEE MORE: How AC Milan could line up vs Real Betis: Five changes from Gattuso, but several key stars in XI

With that in mind, the last thing that Milan fans will want to hear is speculation linking Kessie with an exit, as the 21-year-old has been a fundamental part of the side over the last 18 months since his arrival from Atalanta last year.

He’s already made nine appearances so far this season, scoring two goals and providing an assist, while his energy, tenacity and all-round quality continues to be crucial. Albeit, he could certainly improve on his decision-making and end product in the final third.

Nevertheless, as per his agent, George Atangana, an exit from Milan has been ruled out as he has revealed he has had discussions with the club and Kessie is considered one of the ‘untouchables’.

“I have established a good relationship with them and I am sure that if the will of Milan was to sell Kessié, I would be the first to know. From recent conversations with them, I learned that Franck is among the untouchables of Milan,” he told Calciomercato.

Meanwhile, with Sky Sport Italia already noting that Lucas Paqueta is expected to arrive from Flamengo in January to bolster the midfield, Milan might not be done there.

As per Calciomercato, it’s suggested that Barcelona could be willing to lower their initial €40m demands for Denis Suarez, with both Milan and Napoli linked with making a January swoop.

Time will tell if that’s the first step towards reaching an agreement for the 24-year-old who continues to struggle to feature at the Nou Camp as he has yet to play this season at all, with injuries also playing a key part.

Based on that fact coupled with the possibility of him adding a different dynamic and quality to Milan’s midfield, it could be a move that suits all parties.