Menu

“Blimey” – Unai Emery’s latest tactical tweak doesn’t have these Arsenal fans convinced ahead of Sporting Lisbon clash

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are starting tonight’s Sporting Lisbon clash with midfielder Granit Xhaka in the left-back position, and a number of fans aren’t too convinced.

Unai Emery has done a fine job as Gunners manager so far, with the club currently on a ten-game winning streak in all competitions – their best run since 2007.

However, has Emery taken things a bit too far tonight? Xhaka may well have improved somewhat under Emery’s guidance, but he doesn’t look a natural fit at left-back.

MORE: Arsenal keeping tabs on £70million-rated star rated highly by transfer chief Sven Mislintat

The Switzerland international is reasonably good defensively and delivers a fine pass or cross with his left foot, but his lack of pace and occasionally suspect positioning is sure to catch him out this evening.

With football.london among outlets reporting that Xhaka is playing in defence tonight, the overall mood among fans on Twitter is one of apprehension at Emery’s latest daring tactical tweak.

Here’s a look at some of the responses to Arsenal’s team news tonight…

More Stories Granit Xhaka Unai Emery