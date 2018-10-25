“Blimey” – Unai Emery’s latest tactical tweak doesn’t have these Arsenal fans convinced ahead of Sporting Lisbon clash

Arsenal are starting tonight’s Sporting Lisbon clash with midfielder Granit Xhaka in the left-back position, and a number of fans aren’t too convinced.

Unai Emery has done a fine job as Gunners manager so far, with the club currently on a ten-game winning streak in all competitions – their best run since 2007.

However, has Emery taken things a bit too far tonight? Xhaka may well have improved somewhat under Emery’s guidance, but he doesn’t look a natural fit at left-back.

The Switzerland international is reasonably good defensively and delivers a fine pass or cross with his left foot, but his lack of pace and occasionally suspect positioning is sure to catch him out this evening.

With football.london among outlets reporting that Xhaka is playing in defence tonight, the overall mood among fans on Twitter is one of apprehension at Emery’s latest daring tactical tweak.

Here’s a look at some of the responses to Arsenal’s team news tonight…

Granit Xhaka is starting at left back. Blimey. — Arsenal Echo (@punkrockshake) October 25, 2018

Xhaka’s starting in left back lmaooo pic.twitter.com/89HfcFjwIO — Josh ?? (@XhakMeOff) October 25, 2018

Xhaka left back ?????? either genius or absolute disaster ? — Isarm Akram (@Isarmoxford) October 25, 2018

Xhaka actually playing left back ? — Owenden (@owenden172000) October 25, 2018

Xhaka at left back?! Wtf haha — Jarred (@jarred1886) October 25, 2018

Wait xhaka is at left back what ? — AFC TILL I DIE (@JamesJo89587516) October 25, 2018

Xhaka at LB? Wtf is that about? — Aubamazette ?? ????????? (@slickrik89) October 25, 2018