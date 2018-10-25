Arsenal keeping tabs on £70million-rated star rated highly by transfer chief Sven Mislintat

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the situation of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele ahead of a potential transfer, with his Nou Camp future looking in major doubt.

Don Balon claims the France international was in line to start the Inter Milan game before Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez pushed manager Ernesto Valverde to try Rafinha Alcantara up front instead.

The makeshift striker scored the opening goal in the Champions League win against Inter and it’s claimed this puts Dembele in an even worse situation at Barcelona after an inconsistent start at the club.

The 21-year-old only joined as a hot prospect from Borussia Dortmund last season but a combination of injury and a struggle to adapt to the team’s style of play halted his progress.

Arsenal transfer chief to sign Ousmane Dembele again?

Additional information from the Daily Mirror links Arsenal with an interest in Dembele, with their main transfer chief Sven Mislintat notably signing the youngster from Rennes when he was at Borussia Dortmund.

The Mirror claims the German is still a fan of Dembele, and there’s certainly room for this talented attacker in this Gunners squad.

Unai Emery has done well with limited resources so far at the Emirates Stadium, but could surely do with the former Bundesliga starlet as an upgrade on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck.

Another recent Don Balon report claimed Barca would likely let the forward leave for around £70million, though one imagines Arsenal would try to get that price down as they’re not famed for forking out quite so much cash when doing transfer business.