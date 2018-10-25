As he continues to impress for club and country, Federico Chiesa has reportedly attracted interest from Chelsea, Barcelona and several other Euro giants.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a fine season last year, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 36 Serie A appearances while also making a breakthrough for the senior Italy side.

SEE MORE: Maurizio Sarri wants £20m-rated Italian teenager, but Chelsea face stiff competition

He’s continued that this season as he remains a key figure for Fiorentina, scoring two goals and providing three assists in just nine outings as they continue to chase a return to Europe.

Unfortunately for the Viola though, it appears as though they could face a fight to keep hold of their prized asset next summer, as it’s reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, that Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Napoli, Inter and Bayern Munich are all interested in the attacking ace.

All the clubs in question arguably have a lack of quality and depth in the attacking third beyond their current star names, and so it’s easy to see why Chiesa would be seen as a potential long-term solution to the problem.

Maurizio Sarri will be fully aware of his talents given his spell at Napoli, and beyond Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian, the Italian tactician could do with additional options in the wide positions in particular to compete on multiple fronts.

The same could be said of the likes of Barcelona and Napoli, with the former continuing to look towards Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, with summer signing Malcom struggling to make an impact.

Time will tell if Chiesa can be prised away from Florence, or perhaps if he even wants to leave at this stage of his career, as a strong argument could be made that he’d be better off staying with Fiorentina for now as he would continue to benefit from regular playing time to gain experience and develop his all-round game.