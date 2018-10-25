Menu

Maurizio Sarri urged to make ballsy tactical change after Chelsea win over BATE Borisov

Chelsea FC
Chelsea beat BATE Borisov 3-1 in the Europa League on Thursday night and some fans are now calling for this to be the end for Alvaro Morata in a major change up front.

The Spain international has badly flopped in his time at Stamford Bridge so far, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek had a storming game as he netted a hat-trick on a rare start.

In doing so, the 22-year-old has incredibly equalled Morata’s tally for the entire season in just one game, with some Chelsea fans now calling for him to be played up front over Morata.

In fairness, who can blame these Blues supporters for getting a little desperate? Morata has looked low on confidence and sharpness for some time now, and Olivier Giroud isn’t much in the way of a backup.

Loftus-Cheek may not be a striker, but could he really be any worse than either of those two at the moment after showing a clinical touch this evening? This lot certainly think manager Maurizio Sarri should give it a go…

