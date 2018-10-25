Maurizio Sarri urged to make ballsy tactical change after Chelsea win over BATE Borisov

Chelsea beat BATE Borisov 3-1 in the Europa League on Thursday night and some fans are now calling for this to be the end for Alvaro Morata in a major change up front.

The Spain international has badly flopped in his time at Stamford Bridge so far, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek had a storming game as he netted a hat-trick on a rare start.

In doing so, the 22-year-old has incredibly equalled Morata’s tally for the entire season in just one game, with some Chelsea fans now calling for him to be played up front over Morata.

In fairness, who can blame these Blues supporters for getting a little desperate? Morata has looked low on confidence and sharpness for some time now, and Olivier Giroud isn’t much in the way of a backup.

Loftus-Cheek may not be a striker, but could he really be any worse than either of those two at the moment after showing a clinical touch this evening? This lot certainly think manager Maurizio Sarri should give it a go…

Stick loftus cheek upfront from now, #MorataOut — Edris (@Edris_Delveccio) October 25, 2018

You know what, I think Ruben Loftus Cheek can be a striker. As versatile a player as he is. That will solve the mess upfront. Cmon Sarri. — Ndukulu & 960 others (@Imuigai) October 25, 2018

Play Loftus Cheek as a striker can't be worse than morata — ? (@humxngousthxgxd) October 25, 2018

Play Loftus-Cheek as a striker problem solved https://t.co/Hi6EiVMjRy — Topform (@Ftblsince1905) October 25, 2018

Now I have all the evidence to suggest Loftus should replace Morata and Giroud upfront lmao — Mö (@crvgrique_) October 25, 2018

Can Sarri just convert Loftus cheek to striker — I'm all the way up (@laioloko7) October 25, 2018

Surely Ruben Loftus Cheek has to start up front on Sunday. He’s the answer!!! — Sam Russell (@Russkit26) October 25, 2018