Chelsea team news: Some fans are incensed as underperforming star is granted Europa League starting berth

Chelsea supporters have taken to social media to express their anger after Willian was selected to start against Bate Borisov instead of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Blues kick off their third Europa League Group L fixture at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night and Maurizio Sarri has made several changes to the team that drew 2-2 against Manchester United last Saturday.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been drafted into the starting XI for a rare appearance, while Olivier Giroud starts up front, replacing misfiring Spanish striker Alvaro Morata.

Gary Cahill has also been included at centre-half, and Davide Zappacosta will play at right-back, but Willian is receiving a barrage of abuse on Twitter after being started ahead of Hudson-Odoi, who is on the bench.

The Blues are looking for a third consecutive victory in the group tonight, but they are without talismanic winger Eden Hazard, who was ruled out earlier in the week with an injury.

Hudson-Odoi is a similarly direct and tricky customer with an extremely bright future and he may have been hoping to fill the void left by the Belgian against Bate, however, Sarri has opted for Willian instead, despite the fact he has underperformed in recent weeks.

Chelsea supporters are incensed with the Italian’s selection for the European clash and cannot understand why the Brazilian continues to feature so frequently, but they are happy to see Loftus-Cheek being given the chance to show what he can do in the middle of the park.

Check out some of the reaction below, via Twitter:

Willian instead of Hudson Odoi? pic.twitter.com/2WHuHnTHcB — Pys (@CFCPys) October 25, 2018

Excited Loftus cheek is starting and CHO on the bench, hopefully he gets some game time today ?? Let’s go blues ? — Rachel (@Rac__h3l) October 25, 2018

No cho we riot — CarefreeFC (@azpiszn) October 25, 2018

WILLIAN AND NO CHO AGAIN… I give up. — Hazardinho (@SarriballEra) October 25, 2018

Hudson? should have started for Willian?? — Kioko? (@Kioko98874120) October 25, 2018

Excited that Loftus-Cheek is starting. Really needs to take the bull by the horns & have a beast performance. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) October 25, 2018