Maurizio Sarri spotted berating Ruben Loftus-Cheek despite giving Chelsea a 2-0 lead

Chelsea FC
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was reportedly spotted firing tactical instructions at Ruben Loftus-Cheek from the sidelines in today’s Europa League clash against BATE Borisov.

The Blues raced into a 2-0 lead after just eight minutes played at Stamford Bridge this evening, with Loftus-Cheek scoring both of the club’s goals with a hugely impressive quickfire double.

However, ESPN’s Chelsea correspondent Liam Twomey claims Sarri was still not entirely happy with the England international as he singled him out for some special tactical orders shortly after his goals.

It’s fair to say it seems the Italian tactician has his reservations about Loftus-Cheek, who has barely featured for CFC this season since his return from an impressive loan at Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old’s form earned him a call-up to England’s World Cup squad in the summer, but he’ll have to do a lot more to impress the incredibly demanding Sarri, who has handed him a rare start tonight but who is clearly not entirely satisfied with the player – even with two goals on the board.

