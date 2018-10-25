‘Chuck him in the reserves’ – Some Man United fans vent their fury on Twitter as enigmatic star rejects new contract

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial has turned down a contract extension with the club, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

The Frenchman’s first three years at Old Trafford have been very much a mixed bag, as after a promising start under Louis Van Gaal’s stewardship, he has found himself in and out of the team under Portuguese boss Jose Mourinho since his arrival in 2016.

His overall record reads 40 goals scored in 146 appearances for the Red Devils and in recent times he has struggled to consistently produce his best form, largely being deployed as a left-winger.

Two goals against Chelsea and a man of the match display to earn United a credible 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea last weekend underlined the 22-year-old’s immense talent and he managed to retain his spot in the starting XI against Juventus on Wednesday.

The Italians outplayed Mourinho’s men on the night to run out 1-0 winners at the Theatre of Dreams, but Martial did his best with another credible display, despite reports suggesting he has a fractious relationship with his manager – as per The Sun.

According to Sky Sports, United have been in talks with the France international for a few months regarding a new long-term deal, which he has now flat out rejected.

Martial has become something of a fan favourite since his arrival from AS Monaco back in 2015, but the United faithful seems to have turned on him in the wake of this latest news, with one supporter suggesting Mourinho should ‘chuck him in the reserves’.

Martial rejecting another contract. Chuck him in the reserves then. #mufc — Huw Bowtell (@Huw_Bowtell) October 25, 2018

Sky Sports also reports that the United board are still hell-bent on nailing the enigmatic attacker down to a new contract as soon as possible and they do have the option to extend his current deal to 2020 already. However, in the meantime, he will likely face more taunts from supporters such as these below:

Looking at his performances this season and last #sodoff#underperforming — Emma Sockett (@emmasockett) October 25, 2018

And suddenly he plays well.. just at the same time he’s trying to get a new contract ? — Jens (@jejess1) October 25, 2018