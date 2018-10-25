Ruben Loftus-Cheek urged to pursue transfer away from Chelsea right after hat-trick heroics vs BATE Borisov

Former Chelsea manager Glenn Hoddle has urged Ruben Loftus-Cheek to seal a transfer away from Stamford Bridge after his hat-trick heroics in the Europa League win over BATE Borisov.

The England international made the most of a rare start for the Blues by netting a superb treble to show his worth to manager Maurizio Sarri.

Hoddle, however, seems pessimistic about the prospect of Loftus-Cheek getting back into the team on a regular basis and believes he needs to leave the club to get more playing time.

‘Some of the stuff Ruben has done tonight is delightful. I just fear for the lad… he’s got to move if he wants to progress,’ Hoddle is quoted in the Sun.

‘He’s an England talent and we want to see him playing. I want to see if he can take these sort of performances on to the pitch against the bigger sides.

‘Put him up against a Man City or a Liverpool and see what he can do.’

Chelsea fans won’t be too pleased to hear this downer from an ex-Blue after such an exciting performance from a top young talent and popular academy graduate.

Still, the harsh truth is that Hoddle may well have a point given CFC’s track record of trusting youth in recent times.

Immense young talents like Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah have been allowed to leave Chelsea in recent years and have gone on to reap the benefits from doing so after playing more often elsewhere and earning big moves as a result.