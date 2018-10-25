Video: Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s best goal of the night sees him bag incredible Chelsea hat-trick vs BATE Borisov

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has a hat-trick for the Blues in a memorable night for the youngster at Stamford Bridge.

The England international capped a rare start for Maurizio Sarri’s side with the opening goal inside the opening two minutes, and added a second by the 8th minute.

Now Loftus-Cheek has added this neat finish from outside the box to make it 3-0 and mark the first hat-trick of his career.

The 22-year-old has also, incredibly, more than doubled his entire tally for Chelsea this evening, having scored only two goals for the club prior to tonight.

Oh, and he’s also matched Alvaro Morata’s tally for this season in just one game…!