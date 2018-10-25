Manchester United make final decision on manager to replace Mourinho – and hand him MONSTER transfer budget

Manchester United have reportedly made Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri their priority target to replace Jose Mourinho.

The Italian tactician masterminded a win over Mourinho’s side at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, with Juve outplaying United in a convincing 1-0 away victory.

Allegri has long been linked with a host of top Premier League clubs, having been approached by both Arsenal and Chelsea in the summer before deciding to stay in Turin.

However, as claimed by the Daily Star, United have held talks over landing Allegri and want to hand him a monster £175million transfer budget to turn things around at United.

The 51-year-old has been a big success with Juventus, winning four Serie A titles with the club, in addition to one he won at AC Milan earlier in his career.

It seems clear Allegri is one of the very finest managerial minds in the world at the moment and could be ideal to take United forwards.

Major investment is also needed in this MUFC squad after a lack of activity in the summer transfer window and some poor purchases from Mourinho, such as Alexis Sanchez, Fred, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

£175m should go some way to improving things, while Allegri has also worked with Paul Pogba at Juventus and could be the man to get the club’s record signing back to his best.

Zinedine Zidane and others have been linked with the United job but Allegri now seems the unanimous favourite among Old Trafford chiefs.