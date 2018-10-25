Maurizio Sarri wants £20m-rated Italian teenager, but Chelsea face stiff competition

Chelsea will reportedly face major competition from Juventus in their bid to sign talented youngster Sandro Tonali from Brescia next year.

The 18-year-old has made quite the impression early on in his career, while he’s bagged three assists in eight Serie B games so far this season and has also impressed with his all-round play in midfield.

With Mateo Kovacic set to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season when his loan deal expires, Maurizio Sarri will seemingly need to address his midfield again in the summer.

The Italian tactician has a preferred style of play which requires his midfielders to possesses real technical quality and composure in possession, and Tonali certainly provides that while offering a long-term solution given his age.

According to talkSPORT, he is wanted by the Blues but they could face serious competition from Juventus for his signature, while it’s added that he’s likely to cost around £20m.

The Turin giants are in a similar position in that the likes of Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi aren’t getting any younger, and so perhaps coach Massimiliano Allegri is considering long-term additions to the squad in order to extend their incredible level of success in recent years.

Perhaps staying in Italy could be a factor for Tonali, and so that could be a key advantage that the reigning Italian champions hold.

Nevertheless with Sarri’s presence at Stamford Bridge, it could be enough to convince him to try a new challenge abroad, and so it potentially sets up a fascinating transfer battle next summer between the two European giants.

Evidently from the fact that they’re being linked with the youngster, they believe that he has the necessary talent to flourish at the highest level. With that in mind, time will tell if he opts to continue his development at Brescia for the time being or prefers a big move early in his career with the former arguably the more sensible option at this stage.