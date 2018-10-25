Pep Guardiola eyes £50m-rated Man Utd transfer target as Man City scout watches him in action

Man City have reportedly entered the race to sign Alex Sandro from Juventus, with rivals Man Utd also linked with the left-back.

That position has been problematic at times for the reigning Premier League champions, as with Benjamin Mendy’s injury issues, Fabian Delph has often played out of position to fill the void.

Given that they continue to compete on multiple fronts and that weakness could be exposed at the highest level if Mendy continues to miss games, it seems like a sensible idea to address it sooner rather than later.

In turn, according to The Sun, City are said to have scouted Alex Sandro against United in midweek, and are now said to be eyeing a possible move for the £50m-rated Brazilian international with Jose Mourinho also said to be keen on signing him.

The 27-year-old would be a fine signing for either club as he has plenty of experience, a winning pedigree and quality both defensively and from an attacking perspective which he has proven on a consistent basis during his spell with the Bianconeri.

Nevertheless, if Mendy was to stay fit and with Luke Shaw impressing at Old Trafford so far this season, it seems questionable for either Manchester giant to splash out so much money on another left-back just to merely add competition for places.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if either meet his reported price-tag, while it could also be a factor in trying to convince him over a move. The Sun add that Real Madrid star Marcelo is being linked with a January move to Turin, and so perhaps that could push Alex Sandro closer to the exit door and would be a boost for Guardiola or Mourinho.