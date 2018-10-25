Pep Guardiola on terrifying phone call he received as family were at Manchester Arena on night of terror attack

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has opened up on the moment he became aware his wife and daughters were caught up in the tragic Manchester Arena terror attack last year.

22 people lost their lives on a tragic night following an Ariana Grande concert at the arena on May 22, and Guardiola, who has previously spoken about his family being in attendance, has opened up on the matter again.

Naturally, the Spaniard was a relieved man as his wife and daughters were able to safely make their way out of the arena, but he has revealed the frankly terrifying moment where he received a call from his partner as events unfolded.

Guardiola also rightly noted that others weren’t as fortunate as he expressed his sorrow and condolences for those that lost loved ones on the night.

However, from having the line break and having to wait to hear from his wife again, he would undoubtedly have been in a major panic before eventually getting through again.

Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I was at home with my son and my wife and daughters were there. At the end we were lucky. Unfortunately (there were many) people who suffered.

“She called me but immediately the line broke. She told me, ‘Something happened and we are running, but I don’t know what happened,’ and the line broke. We tried to call her again and it didn’t work.

“We went to the arena. After five or six minutes she called me again and said, ‘We are out, we are out’.”