Despite being ruled out with injury, Lionel Messi was on hand to support his Barcelona teammates from the sidelines during their win over Inter.

The Catalan giants secured a 2-0 victory through goals from Rafinha and Jordi Alba, moving them clear at the top of Group B in the Champions League ahead of the return fixture against the Italian giants next month.

SEE MORE: Video: Inter Milan player shows hilarious way of defending Luis Suarez’s free-kick for Barcelona

After sustaining a fractured arm in the win over Sevilla at the weekend, Messi was ruled out of featuring and instead took his place behind the bench wearing a sling while sitting alongside his son.

Much is of course made about his quality and influence on the pitch with his world-class talent, but it’s evident that the Argentine icon is also a key voice and leader for the squad, especially after the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi and other senior players have moved on.

As seen in his Instagram post below and caption, he was pleased with what he saw and although he’ll miss the clash with Real Madrid this weekend, it will come as no surprise if he attends to cheer them on from the sidelines and help in any way he can.

Clearly relishing the chance to watch the game with his son and to support his teammates, coach Ernesto Valverde will hope that it works again at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

“How nice to live and enjoy it with you! Congratulations to the group for this great victory,” he wrote in his caption.