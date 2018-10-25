Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly growing increasingly confident his side will win the race for the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to Don Balon, the £88million-rated France international would favour a move to Real over Barcelona due to the likelihood of him getting more playing time in Madrid.

Pogba has not exactly fulfilled his potential during his United career so far, but remains regarded as an elite talent who could shine under the right manager and perhaps with better players around him.

Don Balon states the 25-year-old remains set on leaving Old Trafford, and Madrid chief Perez now just feels he needs to negotiate with United as he feels he has everything done as far as the player is concerned.

This report quite directly contradicts what was written in the Daily Mail earlier today, however, with their report stating both that Pogba would like a move to Barcelona, but that United currently look unlikely to sell.

It remains to be seen if Los Blancos will find this deal as straightforward as Perez seems to think.