Real Madrid injury news: Crucial update imminent as influential ace faces tests ahead of Barcelona clash

Real Madrid will reportedly know whether or not Marcelo will be fit to face Barcelona in El Clasico this weekend after he undergoes further tests on Thursday.

The two rivals meet at the Nou Camp on Sunday afternoon with four points separating them currently as Madrid sit in seventh place after a difficult start to the season.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid contact Julen Lopetegui successor, ready to replace under-fire Spaniard

Coach Julen Lopetegui is under enough pressure as it is given their form, and so the last thing that he needs is to be without a key figure in his line up.

Particularly given Marcelo has scored twice in his last two games, offering an attacking threat as well as defensive solidity on the left flank, it’s not a great time for the Brazilian stalwart to pick up a problem.

That is exactly what happened in midweek during the win over Viktoria Plzen though, and as noted by Marca, the 30-year-old is set to undergo further tests on his foot injury on Thursday to determine whether or not he will be available for selection this weekend.

Barcelona have injury problems of their own with Lionel Messi ruled out with a fractured arm, and so the meeting will see the two sides short of being at full-strength.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid will certainly be hopeful of a boost on Thursday with an update likely to be imminent as Marcelo will be itching to get the all-clear and resume training in order to ensure he’s at Lopetegui’s disposal.

Having now gone four La Liga games without a win, the under-fire Spanish tactician could certainly do with getting all the good news possible this week ahead of the crunch showdown at the Nou Camp.