Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has capped a rare start with a brace for the Blues in tonight’s Europa League clash with BATE Borisov.
It took little over a minute for Maurizio Sarri’s side to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge, with Loftus-Cheek finishing emphatically after a neat low cross from Davide Zappacosta.
Moments later, the England international grabbed his second of the night from the deftest touch from a corner.
Incredibly, with less than ten minutes played at the time of writing, Loftus-Cheek is really making the most of his opportunity tonight and is now on a hat-trick!
