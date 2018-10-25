Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has capped a rare start with a brace for the Blues in tonight’s Europa League clash with BATE Borisov.

It took little over a minute for Maurizio Sarri’s side to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge, with Loftus-Cheek finishing emphatically after a neat low cross from Davide Zappacosta.

Moments later, the England international grabbed his second of the night from the deftest touch from a corner.

Incredibly, with less than ten minutes played at the time of writing, Loftus-Cheek is really making the most of his opportunity tonight and is now on a hat-trick!

Watch videos of both goals below: