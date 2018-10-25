Real Madrid are reportedly ready to pay as much as £40million to Tottenham to secure the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

The Spanish giants have made a terrible start to the 2018/19 season under Julen Lopetegui and a change looks necessary at this point in time.

Pochettino would undoubtedly be an ideal option for the club after his hugely impressive work in the time in the Premier League, while other names have also been linked with the job.

As reported by the Sun, Real are preparing one last-ditch effort to persuade Spurs to release Pochettino, and could compensate them with as much as £40m to do so.

The Argentine tactician, however, only recently signed a new contract with Tottenham and the Sun claim chairman Daniel Levy has no interest in negotiating his departure.

Keeping Pochettino will be crucial for Spurs to keep moving forward, so Real may have to look elsewhere as other big names could also be in contention.

The Sun also mention former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, while El Chiringuito, as translated by the Metro, have also stated Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho is a top target.