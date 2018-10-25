Video: AC Milan stunned as Lo Celso scores fantastic 25-yard winner for Real Betis

Real Betis secured a shock 2-1 Europa League win against AC Milan on Thursday night, thanks to a brilliant strike from Giovani Lo Celso.

Antonio Sanabria opened the scoring after 30 minutes for the visitors in the Group F clash and Lo Celso made sure of the three points with his wonder goal ten minutes after half-time, which stunned the San Siro into silence.

The ball broke kindly to the Argentine midfielder on the edge of the box and he took one touch to set himself before curling a fantastic strike into the top left-hand corner of the net, which could end up being a contender for goal of the tournament.

SEE ALSO: AC Milan transfer news: Agent confirms star man is ‘untouchable’, €40m price-tag for target to be lowered

Patrick Cutrone grabbed a late consolation for the Rossoneri, but ultimately, after a disappointing derby defeat against Inter Milan last weekend their woes have been compounded by a second loss on the bounce, much to the dismay of head coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Check out Lo Celso’s 25-yard winner below, via Twitter:

Great goal by Lo Celso ? Milan 0 – Real Betis 2 pic.twitter.com/s3v5WDOp1Q — Saif Nerazzurro (@SaifNerazzurro) October 25, 2018