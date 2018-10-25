Chelsea winger Willian got an attempt at an overhead kick badly wrong against BATE Borisov this evening – and some Manchester United fans noticed.

The Daily Mirror notably linked the Red Devils with a potential swap deal involving Willian and Anthony Martial back in the summer transfer window, which obviously ended up never going through.

These United fans are now delighted after watching Willian’s performance tonight, which was pretty neatly summed up by this awful overhead kick that he skied well over.

Here’s a clip of the attempt below, and some tweets from gloating United supporters…

OMG.. Spectacular bicycle kick from an unmarked Willian. What a Player. pic.twitter.com/QiEG0UkXH0 — Nii Cr7 (@Charway77) October 25, 2018

Willian overhead kick ???? Some Anti Martial FC United fans wanted this guy to replace Martial? — Star Lord (@Rickyboshe) October 25, 2018

I still don't understand why United/Barca wanted Willian in the summer. — Ujjwilicueta (@ramuklawjju) October 25, 2018

Remember when some United fans wanted Willian and sell Martial? pic.twitter.com/efzqvaCiZE — Griezmann Chief (@Griezmannility) October 25, 2018