Video: Chelsea star gets ambitious effort hilariously wrong and these Man United fans are glad that transfer never went through

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Chelsea winger Willian got an attempt at an overhead kick badly wrong against BATE Borisov this evening – and some Manchester United fans noticed.

The Daily Mirror notably linked the Red Devils with a potential swap deal involving Willian and Anthony Martial back in the summer transfer window, which obviously ended up never going through.

These United fans are now delighted after watching Willian’s performance tonight, which was pretty neatly summed up by this awful overhead kick that he skied well over.

Here’s a clip of the attempt below, and some tweets from gloating United supporters…

