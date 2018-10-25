Video: Lionel Messi’s PRICELESS reaction to Marcelo Brozovic defending Luis Suarez’s free-kick in Barcelona win

Marcelo Brozovic used his initiative in Inter’s defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday night with some interesting defensive methods.

As Luis Suarez lined up a free-kick in a dangerous position, the Uruguayan forward opted to try his luck and go under the wall with a low effort.

Fortunately for the visitors, Brozovic read it like a book and quickly dived to the ground behind the wall and blocked Suarez’s effort as Samir Handanovic was spared making a save.

It seems as though Lionel Messi was impressed with what he saw, as seen in the clip below, as the Barcelona star couldn’t help but let out a wry smile as he saw what unfolded.

Fair play to Brozovic, not only for using improvisation to get down so quickly but also to be aware that was something that Suarez might look to try.

Job done and a smile out of Messi. Not bad for a night’s work even though Inter did lose the game 2-0…