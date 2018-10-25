Video: Welbeck brilliantly pounces on defensive error to score Arsenal’s winner against Sporting

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck made sure that Unai Emery’s men secured their 11th win in all competitions in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Gunners travelled to Portugal to face Sporting Lison in the Group E clash, which the visitors managed to control for large periods without finding a way through the host’s defensive rearguard.

However, that all changed in the 77th minute as Welbeck pounced on a sloppy error from Sebastian Coates deep into Sporting’s half before coolly slotting the ball into the net.

The Englishman took the goal brilliantly to score his 5th of the season and Arsenal will now head into a crunch away fixture against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday full of confidence.

Check out the strike below via Twitter: