Latest football gossip emerging from Spain brings an update on the Zinedine Zidane to Manchester United saga.

Jose Mourinho has been a man under pressure this season, but remains in charge at Old Trafford even after a dreadful run of just one win in the club’s last seven games in all competitions.

Juventus were the latest side to beat United this week, claiming a 1-0 win in Manchester in the Champions League on Tuesday, meaning the Red Devils have won just games on home turf all season.

Mourinho surely cannot last much longer, but here’s an explanation for what seems to be going on behind the scenes in terms of the managerial situation at United.

Zinedine Zidane holding up Jose Mourinho sack decision

According to Spanish source OkDiario, United are interested in Zidane, but the former Real Madrid boss is unsure about ending his sabbatical early.

The Frenchman stepped down at the Bernabeu in the summer after an incredible spell that saw him win three Champions League finals in a row in less than three full seasons in charge.

In a somewhat mixed report, OkDiario do suggest Mourinho’s position could come under the microscope again this weekend if the team has a bad result against Everton, but question-marks over Zidane’s availability are what’s holding up any final decision on sacking the Portuguese.

United fans will surely be crying out for a change by now, with little sign that things are going to improve under Mourinho any time soon.

However, it may be that MUFC face waiting until the end of the season to finally land Zidane.